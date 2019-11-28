Al Roker’s Glasses Become Talk of Social Media During Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

During Thursday morning’s 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC hosted by Today Show personalities, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, co-host Al Roker garnered much attention for his shenanigans and interactions with mascots while covering the holiday event in his 25th year. But while it was all in good fun, including his hilarious schtick with a man sporting a “butter” costume, some on social media had a real issue with Roker’s glasses of all things.

In tweets shared by users watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, many took to the platform to oddly express their upset over the blue-rimmed glasses.

“Grandpa just announces out of the blue “I DONT like Al Roker’s new glasses,” a watcher wrote.

“Al Roker love those Linda Belcher glasses,” wrote another, referencing Linda Belcher, a character from the Fox animated series, Bob’s Burgers.

Amazing that Al Roker’s glasses and Macy’s CEO Jeffrey Gennette’s scarf match perfectly. #MacysDayParade pic.twitter.com/nvCBgSshsE — James Gomez (@GomezJames) November 28, 2019

“The glasses worn by Al Roker were made from 37 melted down Bic pens,” joked another.

While some of the parade watching critics were evidently not a fan of Roker’s fun flair and style, which is often a signature to the morning show meteorologist, others took to social media to praise the look with many applauding his penchant for color often reflecting his personality.

“I don’t care what anyone says al roker’s blue glasses are dope [as f—],” wrote one fan.

“Also, a preemptive [Macy’s Day Parade] tweet: I love Al Roker’s glasses!” added another.

“Love your glasses, Al Roker!” wrote another. “Always so sharp!”

In addition to his hilarious antics with a stick of butter earlier in the parade’s broadcast, Roker was sporting a helmet as a precaution for safety due to the high winds. Likely being forced to wear the protective gear as crews prepared balloons during the annual event, Roker made the most of it with fans taking to social media again to ponder over the crash helmet.

Al Roker explains how the Macy Parade Balloons will fly and it will be safe with the wind.

I’m not kidding. Then why the crash helmet ? 😄 pic.twitter.com/zPoWsoALn6 — David from Maryland (@DavidfromMD) November 28, 2019

While the event was initially shrouded in doubt regarding the fate of its iconic balloons, Roker announced ahead of kickoff that the balloons would fly lower than usual to minimize risk in the windy weather. This year’s parade included 16 giant character balloons, 40 novelty balloons (which include balloons attached to floats and tricycles), 26 floats, 1,200 cheerleaders and dancers, more than 1,000 clowns, and 11 marching bands.

