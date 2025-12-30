Akon Takes Huge Legal Shot Against His Wife of 29 Years Amidst Divorce

It’s been a rough couple of months for Akon.

After getting arrested last month for driving on a suspended license and then missing his court date, the iconic singer is now fighting Tomeka Thiam—his wife of 29 years—in court over their divorce proceedings.

According to a TMZ report, Akon has checked the box to decline giving his former spouse any financial support in the divorce, despite her request for it when she filed the divorce petition all the way back in September.

Strangely, Tomeka also checked the box not to give any financial support to her ex-husband.

In his response, Akon requested joint physical custody of their 17-year-old child. His ex-wife requested joint legal custody, but full physical custody.

The two filed these responses in Los Angeles Superior Court last month, but no update has emerged yet from the legal system.

Akon is one of the most popular and influential artists of the early 2000s. In 2007, he became the first artists to ever occupy the #1 and #2 spot on the Billboard charts in back-to-back years: once in 2006 for “I Wanna Love You” and “Smack That” and then again in 2007 for “Don’t Matter” and his Gwen Stefani collaboration “The Sweet Escape.”