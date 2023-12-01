Aja Naomi King Reveals Her Three Key Things for Self-Care Success (Exclusive)

Aja Naomi King looked her best when she starred in the ABC series How to Get Away with Murder and the Apple TV+ series Lessons in Chemistry. Her keys to having a successful daily self-care routine are simple. PopCulture.com spoke to King about beauty and self-care, and she revealed what she does daily to take care of herself.

"It's like three key things: sleep, water and great skincare products, King told PopCulture. "And for me, my biggest ones have just been the Revitalift hyaluronic acid serum. What that has done for my skin, oh my God, it has been so impactful just in terms of giving my skin that extra love. Really, I want to say love. It's moisture and hydration, but really it's love, to just... Because everything in our environment and everything going on, it's like we also have this great vitamin C, the revital of vitamin C as well as the sunscreen. It's been so impactful to my skin."

The Revitalift hyaluronic acid serum as King mentioned is from L'Oréal, a brand that King works closely with as she's a brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth. Last month, L'Oréal Paris hosted its annual Women of Worth event which celebrates and brings together this year's 10 changemakers as well as spokeswomen, influencers and tastemakers. King joined Camila Cabello, Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell at NeueHouse Hollywood on Nov. 16.

(Photo: Lauren Justice)

"I really have been honored to be able to lend my voice and platform to highlight the Women of Worth program and the incredible nonprofit leaders that it recognizes," King said. "And then what's been really incredible for me for the past two years is that I have had the unique opportunity to be on the judging panel to help hone in on who would be the final 10, which I can't even tell you how incredibly difficult that has been, because there are just so many incredible women out there doing such extraordinary work, and they really all deserve to be acknowledged. And I am just so grateful that I get to be a part of that process."

King continued: Then it all culminates in this amazing event where we will honor these women. And my other L'Oréal Paris brand ambassadors will be there as well, like Helen Mirren and Eva Longoria. And it is such an incredible evening where we get to turn it around for once and recognize these women and applaud them for everything that they have been doing for their families and the families of the people living in their communities and give them the stage that they deserve to talk about their own experiences and what it has taken for them to even get their charitable causes to be able to have this reach."