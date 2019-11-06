Adult Film Star Jessica Jaymes Cause of Death Leaves Internet Heartbroken

Social media had its collective heart broken this week as adult film star Jessica Jaymes’ official cause of death was revealed. The performer suffered a seizure compounded by years of chronic substance abuse, and her body could not take it. Fans old and new mourned for her tragic past.

Jaymes passed away back in September, when she was found dead in her home in Los Angeles, California. Just this week, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office ruled that she died of “natural causes,” since the seizure was not brought on by anything in particular. She was just 43 years old, and fans were devastated.

“That sucks,” one fan wrote.

“That’s sad for her and her family,” added another.

Some fans even questioned the “natural causes” label, feeling there should be more discussion of what drove her to chronic sbubstance abuse.

“Years of alcohol abuse = natural causes?!” one person wondered.

Jaymes was suffering from several ailments at the time of her death, many of which stemmed from her history of addiction. The coroner noted that “chronic ethanol abuse” was a factor in her death, TMZ reported that various prescription drugs were found in her home. So far, no toxicology report has been included in analyses of her death.

Jaymes was found dead in her home in the San Fernando Valley on Sept. 17. She was discovered by her estranged husband, Nadir Maraschin, who became concerned after not hearing from her for several days. He stopped by to check in on her, and found her unconscious body there.

Jaymes launched her career as an adult film star in 2002, at the age of 24. She appeared in over 200 films in her life time, and was considered an icon within the industry. She was also featured on The Howard Stern Show, and went mainstream on TV as well. She made appearances on Weeds, and VH1’s Celebrity Rehab Sober House.

Sources close to Jaymes were reportedly concerned about her for months before her passing. A loved one spoke to The New York Post, saying that her health issues had been mounting for some time.

“She had a lot of health issues, she kept having seizures in the past six months — she was around the medication for the seizures,” they said. “She was so unhealthy, so many problems, health issues with her back, her nerve system, the seizures in the past six months. I was just waiting. It was a question of time. She was so young.”