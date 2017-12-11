Victoria’s Secret Supermodel Says She’s Done Taking off Her Clothes for an ‘Empty Cause’

Adriana Lima’s days as a Victoria’s Secret lingerie model might be numbered. The 36-year-old Brazilian supermodel wrote on Instagram that she is tired of taking her clothes off for an “empty cause.”

Lima said she was recently asked to star in a “sexy video” that would be posted all over social media. While she has done these in the past, “something had changed in me” after a friend told her she was unhappy with her body.

“It made me think…. that everyday in my life, I wake up thinking, how do I look? Was I going to be accepted in my job? And in that moment I realized that majority of woman probably wake up every morning trying to fit in a stereotype that society/socialmedia/fashion etc imposed,” Lima wrote. “I thought that’s not a way of living and beyond that…. that’s not physically and mentally healthy, so I decided to make that change.”

She concluded, “I will not take [off] my clothes anymore for [an] empty cause.”

Lima included the hashtags #Embraceyourself, #NatureIsBeautiful, #NaturalIsSexy” and “LOVEYOU.”

Lima also posted a longer open letter, offering her support to women and admitted that she has her own insercurities.

“I am tired of the impositions, we ‘as women’ can’t be continuing living in a world with such superficial values,” she wrote. “It’s not fair for us, beyond fair, it’s physically and mentally not health what society [is] imposing to ‘us’ to be, to behave, to look.”

“Let’s f—— change the world,” she wrote.

Lima has been a Victoria’s Secret model since 1999 and has been a spokesperson for Maybelline since 2003. According to Forbes, she was the second highest-paid model of 2016, earning $10.5 million. She has two children with ex-husband Marko Jaric.

Photo credit: Instagram / @Adriana Lima