Adele Stuns in Bold Black Gown Amid Dramatic Transformation Following Divorce

Adele was spotted at Drake’s 33rd birthday party on Wednesday at Goya Studios in Hollywood, California, with the star choosing a black velvet gown for the occasion.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show Adele in her party ensemble, which consisted of an off the shoulder dress with balloon sleeves and a belt around her waist. She accessorized with black strappy sandals, delicate necklace and bracelets, dangling silver cross earrings, a black feathered clutch, ’60s-inspired eye makeup and a high curled ponytail.

The 31-year-old looked noticeably learner in the photos, with her weight loss reported earlier this summer. A source told The Sun that Adele has begun attending Reformer Pilates classes, participating in the workout with friend Ayda Field.

“She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her,” the source said. “It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight.”

Another source told Us Weekly that the singer started her new fitness regime after hiring a personal trainer in Los Angeles.

“She does 60-minute sessions that include cardio, circuit training and Pilates,” the source said, adding that Adele exercises three times a week. “She’s found a routine that’s working for her and is enjoying it more.”

The insider added that the “Hello” singer didn’t have weight loss on her mind, but rather her 7-year-old son, Angelo.

“She really wants to be healthy and set a good example for her son,” the source said. “She’s more focused on feeling good and the health benefits than the weight loss. Adele never cared about or liked working out.”

The Oscar winner recently attended another high-profile event when she was reported as a guest at Jennifer Lawrence‘s wedding to Cooke Maroney over the weekend. The wedding was held in Rhode Island and other famous guests included Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper, Cameron Diaz, Joel Madden, Nicole Richie, Ashley Olsen and Kris Jenner.

Adele is rumored to be releasing new music this year, though the singer has not confirmed any upcoming drops. Earlier this year, Adele split from husband Simon Konecki, with whom she shares her son.

“She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year,” a source told PEOPLE. “She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.”

“She is so busy, but her life is better-rounded than it was before,” another source said. “She is very fulfilled being an artist. New music is still a big deal for her, and she feels alive and happy.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin