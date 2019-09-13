Adele Files for Divorce From Simon Konecki 5 Months After Split

Singer Adele filed for divorce from estranged husband Simon Konecki, five months after announcing their split. The couple married in 2011, and welcomed a son, Angelo, in October 2012. The couple reportedly did not sign a prenup when they married.

Adele filed for divorce Thursday in Los Angeles, TMZ confirmed. A representative for the “Set Fire To The Rain” singer had no comment on the divorce.

Adele, 31, announced the split in April. Weeks before she confirmed the split, Adele was photographed without her wedding ring.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” her representatives, Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh, said in a statement to the Associated Press at the time. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

On May 1, Adele broke her silence on the split with an Instagram post. She shared a meme showing herself crying and singing with James Corden on Carpool Karaoke. “When you catch yourself in your feelings then you remember who you are,” the meme read.

A few days later, Adele celebrated her 31st birthday with an empowering message.

“30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times,” Adele wrote on May 5. “I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once.”

She continued, “Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually.”

According to PEOPLE, the divorce filing leaves the custody of their son to be determined. The distribution of assets is also unknown, as the two did not sign a prenup. By filing for divorce in California, Konecki, 45, could be entitled to half of Adele’s fortune. Thanks to the success of her 2016-2017 world tour, the Sunday Times estimated her net worth at 140 million pounds (about $182 million) last year.

Adele has not released a new album since 2015’s 25, which included the hits “Hello” and “When We Were Young.” Last week, sources told PEOPLE she is itching to release new music since the split.

“She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year,” a source close to the singer told the magazine. “She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.”

The source said Adele’s new album will be just as personal as her previous three albums.

“She is so busy, but her life is better-rounded than it was before,” says the industry source. “She is very fulfilled being an artist. New music is still a big deal for her, and she feels alive and happy.”

