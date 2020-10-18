Adele's Estranged Father Mark Evans Called Police on Neighbor for Playing Her Music

✖

Mark Evans, the estranged father of singer Adele, is so tired of hearing his daughter's Grammy-winning music that he called police on his neighbor, who kept playing Adele's songs. The neighbors moved in next door to Evans and his wife two years ago in Bridgend, South Wales. Although Evans had told his neighbors they could play Adele's music quietly, he called police to intervene last week.

Keeley Fry, 21, told The Sun Evans asked her to "not sing so loud or play my music loudly" after she and her family moved in. "He said it was affecting his sleep and that it’s very disturbing," Fry said. "I was surprised because I’m such a big Adele fan and most of the time I play her songs and sing along to them." Evans told Fry he would not complain if she played her music softly, but she believes Evans "has an issue with me" because she is a big Adele fan. "I’m nervous to even leave the house just in case he or his wife come up to me," Fry said. "It has been an absolute nightmare."

South Wales Police told The Sun there was a noise complaint made in the neighborhood last week. They plan on facilitating talks between the two sides over the issue. "The local Neighbourhood Policing Team is aware and is arranging to speak to both parties to resolve the matter," police said.

Evans walked out on Adele and her mother when the "Set Fire to the Rain" singer was only 2. In a 2016 interview with The Sun, Evans said he was struggling with alcoholism at the time and regretted his actions. “I was putting away two liters of vodka and seven or eight pints of Stella every day," Evans said at the time. "I drank like that for three years. God only knows how I survived it. I was deeply ashamed of what I’d become and I knew the kindest thing I could do for Adele was to make sure she never saw me in that state."

Evans said he started drinking after his father died. "I was not there for my daughter when I should have been and I have regretted that every second of every day to this moment now. It tears me up inside," Evans added. At the time, Evans said he listened to some of his daughter's music and watched her perform at awards shows. In 2016, Adele said the last time she saw Evans was at her grandmother's funeral when she was 15 and "cut off contact" with him when she was 10 or 11.

Adele has not released a new album since 2015's 25. She is in the midst of returning to the spotlight though, as she will host Saturday Night Live's Oct. 24 episode. Guitarist H.E.R. was announced as the musical guest. Adele performed on SNL in 2008 and 2015.