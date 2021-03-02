Addison Rae and Dixie D'Amelio Bust out TikTok Throwback Dances

✖

Addison Rae and Dixie D'Amelio are throwing it back together in a series of TikToks the two social media personalities shared with their fans Monday, proving once and for all that they've put the drama of this summer behind them. D'Amelio dressed in an all-black outfit with side pocket cutouts on her pants while Rae sported a white tank and pleather pants along with a black trucker hat as they danced to PYT Ny's "Whip Out The Stick" and Bhad Bhabie's "Whachu Know." Dixie captioned the first video simply, "throwback," tagging Rae for good measure as commenters weighed in on how iconic the two of them are together.

The two weren't exactly on a TikTok dance level this summer, with D'Amelio tweeting in June, "the jealousy OH MY GOD," followed by a tweet about sister Charli D'Amelio reading, "Charli deserves better" and "family first and that's that." It wasn't long before people put it together with screenshots that had surfaced of Rae liking comments back in November 2019 before she had met the D'Amelio sisters saying Charli didn't deserve to be verified and disparaging her looks.

Rase confirmed in the comments of an Instagram post that she did like those comments, saying that while there was "no excuse" for her behavior, she had just gotten out of a "mentally abusive" five-year relationship and was looking for "compliments and love from others," which is why she was so rude at the time. "It's SO gross and makes me really sad to think about to this day," she added. "But, I do know that I've loved and supported Charli since the day I met her. I think Charli deserves everything she's done & I know she genuinely loves doing this and loves her supporters."

Charli would clear up her status with Rae in a June 17 paparazzi video, responding to a question about their relationship, "Once you're friends, you just stay friends. Things happen in the past. No hard feelings from me, whatsoever." Dixie and Rae were also soon cracking jokes about the feud, making a TikTok together with a Snapchat story from Seventeen asking, "What's Going on Between Dixie and Addison?" in the background. Dixie asked Rae in the video, "Hey, what's going on?" and in response, Rae rolled her eyes as they both cracked up at how absurd things had gotten.