Addison Rae Soaks up Some Sun in Pouty Bikini Photos

Addison Rae, best known for her TikTok presence, recently took to Instagram to share a scenic image that included herself making a pouting expression. In the post, the influencer included three pictures from what appears to be a sunny afternoon outdoors. The social media star first flashes a pout at the camera and then shows off her white two-piece swimsuit in the following two shots. Aside from seeing the 20-year-old TikTok star herself, followers get a glimpse at the gorgeous landscape and sky, complete with palm trees.

While she spends a lot of time on Instagram, Rae rose to fame on TikTok, where she is ranked as the second-most followed user. Rae is not just a social media influencer, however, as the rising star first emerged as an incredibly talented dance. It was her dance videos uploaded to Tik Tok that helped her to gain such a massive online following. She has since launched her own cosmetics line and has a Spotify-exclusive podcast with her mother, titled Mama Knows Best.

Rae, who is dating Bryce Hall and is BFFs with Kourtney Kardashian, isn't just stopping there, though. In 2020, it was announced that she would be the lead in a gender-swapped remake of She's All That, titled He's All That. While n to many specific details have been made available, Miramax studios— who produced the original film — revealed that Rae will be playing a social media influencer named Paget. In a statement previously posted to Instagram, Rae shared her excitement for the project, exclaiming, "My dreams are coming true!!!"

She continued, "I’m so excited to finally share the news that i am getting the opportunity to make my acting debut in HE’S ALL THAT which is a remake of one of my all time favorite movies, SHE’S ALL THAT. I’m so grateful for the opportunities that have been presented to me and none of it would have ever happened without every single one of you. I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!! I can’t wait for you to see it!!! I can’t wait to work with this amazing team and everyone involved in making the film and am so thankful to everyone who gave me this incredible opportunity. THANK YOU!! I’m so excited for y’all to meet Padget!!!"

He's All That is being produced by Miramax and is being written by R. Lee Fleming Jr., who penned the script for the original film. Mark Waters (Mean Girls) has been tapped to direct, and She's All That producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay are also involved. In a statement, Miramax CEO Bill Block told Variety, "This reboot is a welcomed step towards a new generation of Miramax storytelling, part of our greater strategy to leverage our existing library with fresh, re-imagined content in both film and TV."