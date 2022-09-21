Adam Sandler Reveals New Lifestyle Change After Undergoing Hip Surgery

Adam Sandler's health is on the mend. Following a previously scheduled hip surgery around Labor Day, the actor was recently seen walking with a cane. Earlier this week, the actor, 56, was pictured wearing basketball shorts, a Hawaiian shirt, sneakers, and sunglasses while walking with his cane in photos shared by Entertainment Tonight. Sandler spoke with AARP in a recent interview conducted before the surgery about delaying the procedure, despite its necessity. Sandler admitted to being in pain after the interviewer noticed he was walking with a limp."I'm kind of in agony every minute, and I'll probably need a hip replacement," he told the magazine. "But don't worry. You're my age, you'll need hip surgery soon too. You'll see."

The interview was Sandler's first public acknowledgment of the procedure, but he has suffered another injury this year. The Saturday Night Live alum revealed he got a black eye while lying in bed on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in June. "I had an accident, everybody," Sandler said after Fallon pointed out his black eye and scab. "Everything's all right, but I wish it was a good story. It's pathetic." According to the Hustle star, he couldn't figure out why he was so uncomfortable at 4 a.m. due to the hotel bed being made too tightly. Sandler said he forgot his phone was on his lap as he wiggled around in the bed, so as he kicked out the sheets, the phone flew up and struck him directly in the face.

Adam Sandler steps out with help of cane days after undergoing hip surgeryhttps://t.co/ZGCDBbaibU pic.twitter.com/h3eGi9uNIN — Express Celebrity 💫 (@expressceleb) September 21, 2022

"I was bleeding terribly," Sandler continued. "I mean, I thought it was pitch black in the room, and I feel wetness and I tricked myself. I go, 'This is probably just thick tears'... I didn't want to get up, you know, because I was tired. And I was like, 'Ah, we'll fix that later.'" Hours after the incident, Sandler realized just how bad it really was. "I woke up, it was horrible," he recalled. "It was bleeding all over, it was gushing still and there was blood on the bed and all that stuff. So I said, 'I've got to get this fixed.' So I went to the Apple store."

The Uncut Gems actor also talked with AARP about his temperament now compared to when he was on Saturday Night Live in his 20s. "I'm calmer than I used to be," Sandler said. "I used to go nuts. I had a quick temper, quick reactions. I made a lot of dumb mistakes and said a lot of stupid things. Looking back on relationships, I could be an ass. I was selfish. I was competitive with other comedians and stuff...Because I was hungry, I didn't always see clearly then...I'm still a nut. I still get anxious...But in general, I've gotten much better at life as I've gotten older."

Sandler admitted that "a shrink" helped turn things around, explaining, "He's given me a plan. Sometimes just holding in a sentence, taking a beat for a minute before saying something stupid. When I do that, I realize it wasn't that important to say it in the first place, and I don't spend two hours making everyone around me feel weirdness for no reason." He continued. "I'm also better at appreciation. I appreciate other people's talent now rather than competing with it — in every field, in every sport, every part of showbiz. A lot of young comedians, a lot of the new cast on SNL, they just make me laugh now. I'll watch somebody and say, '"Man, they're great. I never would have thought of that joke or that approach."'