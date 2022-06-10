Adam Sandler Reveals 'Pathetic' Bloody Injury Amid Netflix Return

✖

Adam Sandler never seems to run out of funny anecdotes. The Waterboy comedian was a guest on the June 6 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and explained how he got a horrific eye injury during an incident in bed.

Fallon asked Sandler about the injury under his eye as he tried to discuss his new movie Hustle."I had an accident, everybody," Sandler admitted. "Everything's all right, but I wish it was a good story — it's pathetic."

According to the Billy Madison star, the hotel bed in which he was sleeping was made too tight, and at 4 a.m., he was still struggling to figure out why he was so uncomfortable. While trying to loosen the bedsheets, he kicked the phone out of his lap, and it hit his eye and cut the skin there. Because Sandler was still sleep-deprived, he decided to deal with it in the morning, unaware of the severity of the situation.

"I was bleeding terribly," he explained. "I mean, I thought it was pitch black in the room, and I feel wetness and I tricked myself. I go, 'This is probably just thick tears.'... I didn't want to get up, you know, because I was tired. And I was like, 'Ah, we'll fix that later.'"

Sandler continued, "I woke up, it was horrible, it was bleeding all over it was gushing still and there was blood on the bed and all that stuff. So I said, 'I've got to get this fixed.' So I went to the Apple Store."

During a Good Morning America interview that morning, Sandler debuted the black eye for the first time. "There is nothing cool about this thing," he joked. "It looks so cool. And I'm on the streets of New York, I see people going, 'Oh, OK. He likes to fight, that guy.' I'm like, 'It was a bed accident.'"

Ouch! Adam Sandler accidentally injured himself with a phone and some tucked-in bedsheets. 😳 https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/cr3M8iwHbJ — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 6, 2022

During his conversation with Fallon, the Sandler also discussed a near-injury he almost suffered on a nude beach in Spain. The Uncut Gems actor recalled coming across the nudist beach while filming his upcoming movie."They're all feeling great about themselves being nude, no one even cares, there's older people nude -- young [people]... people who look good, people who don't look so good are nude. They don't care, they just feel comfortable, they're just like, 'I don't care. This is who I am, I'm gonna be nude.'"

"I want to feel comfortable and confident," he added. "I stand up in the water. I take my bathing suit off, I'm still underwater. I'm kind of slowly working up the confidence."

Sandler started second-guessing himself when someone could take his picture and "ruin his life." Despite his attempts to push his intimate parts down, the salt content of the Mediterranean ocean caused them to float above the water no matter how relentlessly he tried to force them down.

While searching for his swimsuit and trying to keep his privates underwater, he spotted a Spanish seagull nearby. Sandler joked that three seagulls flew toward him, thinking his manhood looked like a "worm" or a "McDonald's French fry."

"I was a guest in their country," he laughed. "I gave it to 'em. I said, 'You have a good time.'" Sandler's black eye wasn't his only injury in the past year. This month, he spoke to Entertainment Tonight about filming Hustle alongside basketball superstars and how it resulted in him harming himself.

"We had some of that going, but that's before I popped my groin," Sandler said of his time filming in Spain with NBA stars. "There was one night my groin couldn't take it anymore. Then I said, 'I guess I'm gonna have to watch these guys go.'" Sandler noted that he is still "limping around like a fool... it's awful."