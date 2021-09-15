Adam Sandler Shares Moving Tribute to ‘Billy Madison’ Co-Star Norm Macdonald

Adam Sandler recently shared a moving tribute to his Billy Madison and SNL co-star, Norm MacDonald, who passed away this week. In an Instagram post, Sandler shared two photos of MacDonald: one from when the comedian was Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” anchor, and one from when the two of them starred in Billy Madison. Sandler also wrote a heartfelt memorial to his late friend.

“Every one of us loved Norm,” the actor penned in his post caption. “Some of the hardest laughs of my life with this man. Most fearless funny original guy we knew. An incredible dad. A great friend. A legend. Love u pal.” The post has received numerous comments of love and support form fans, with one of Sandler’s followers writing, “Rest In Peace Norm. You were a class act and a legend. We all love you and I’m glad to have had someone like you to call my hero.” Another user added, “A walking talking middle finger to the overly serious…done [with] serious intellect…and serious serious amounts of gut punch funny. This one hurts, and we’re just the fans, much love to his family and friends.”

MacDonald’s death was announced on Tuesday, with his management firm, Brillstein Entertainment, confirming the sad news to Deadline. The outlet reported that MacDonald’s longtime producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra was with him when he passed, and shared that the comedian had been battling cancer for roughly the past 10 years. “He was most proud of his comedy,” Hoekstra said in a statement. “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

In addition to Sandler and Hoekstra, a number of MacDonald’s peers have taken to social media to mourn his loss and pay tribute to him. “Norm, I didn’t just like you. I loved you,” tweeted fellow SNL alum Rob Schneider. “You didn’t just make me laugh. You made me cry with laughter. I’m still crying today. But when I think of you, my tears will run down my face with all the memories of all the laughter and all the joys that you brought to all of us. Rest.” MacDonald was 61 years old at the time of his death.