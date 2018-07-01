Adam Sandler Makes Hilarious Surprise Appearance in Couple’s Wedding Photos

Adam Sandler knows a thing or two about weddings, and the comedic actor wound up crashing one recently in Canada.

The BBC reports that the Wedding Singer star was enjoying lunch with his family when he stumbled upon Kevin and Alex Goldstein getting their wedding photos taken at a park in Montreal, Quebec.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The three had a pleasant conversation, which led to the Saturday Night Live star agreeing to take a photo with the newlyweds still in their wedding attire, while he was in a t-shirt and shorts.

One of the photos was uploaded to Reddit by user /buddyspied on Thursday, and earned more than 27,000 upvotes from Reddit users.

The couple spoke to the BBC about the interaction on Friday.

“My wife yelled his name,” Kevin Goldstein explained. “We were taking photos. He came over and wished us well, he was just chatting with us.”

“We told him we’re huge fans, we love his work, we’ve watched all his films,” he continued. “He replied ‘Good, I’ll take some photos then — Mazel Tov!”

He said Alex gave him an invitation to their wedding, which he unfortunately couldn’t make. Regardless, she was still “ecstatic, absolutely over the moon.”

“He took the time to take photo with us and spend time with us,” he said while the couple was on their honeymoon in Italy. “It made our photos and wedding that much better.”

According to MTL Blog, Sandler and his family were in the city to film an upcoming Netflix project alongside Jennifer Aniston titled Murder Mystery.

The film marks Sandler’s sixth project with the streaming service, which also includes The Ridiculous Six, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) and The Week Of. Sandler initially signed a four-film deal with the service in 2014, but renewed that contract for another five films in March 2017.

“Adam Sandler is one of the leading comedians in the film world, and his movies have proven to be extremely successful with our subscribers around the world,” Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said when the deal was announced. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to extend our partnership with Adam and his entire team at Happy Madison and keep the world laughing.”

Sarandos previously defended bringing in Sandler despite some of his recent theatrical releases receiving poor reviews by revealing in a Hollywood Reporter interview that The Do-Over and Sandy Wexler were widely successful in terms of streaming numbers.

“The two Adam Sandler movies premiered at No. 1 in every single territory of Netflix around the world,” he said in 2016. “The Do-Over is still in the top 10 in nearly all of them. It’s been a hugely successful deal, and he’s got another one called Sandy [Wexler]. The thing that is most global on Netflix is Adam Sandler.”

Photo credit: Mlle Sana Photography