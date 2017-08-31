Adam Levine Slams the MTV Video Music Awards

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine isn’t mincing words speaking out about his dislike for MTV’s Video Music Awards. The Voice coach took to Twitter on Sunday night to blast the network for its handling of the awards ceremony.

“It’s always exciting to see how utterly horrible the VMAs will be. They really delivered so far this year. #HOLYF*CK,” the 38-year-old father of one tweeted.

The “Don’t Wanna Know” hitmaker then voiced his outrage with the network at the timing of a commercial break. He also slammed “Royals” songstress Lorde, who didn’t belt out a single note during her performance.

“Julia Michaels gets cut off while she’s singing and Lorde gets to NOT sing her whole song,” Levine wrote.

Even though Levine threw shade at the VMAs on Sunday, his group has been nominated for a “Moonman” five times.

As for Lorde, she offered her fans an excuse for her appearance at the awards show last night saying that she was suffering from the flu. Instead of cancelling the gig, the New Zealand native chose to do an interpretive dance of her track “Homemade Dynamite.”

“You can’t tell in these pictures but I have the flu so bad i needed an IV #showgoeson #cutelilproppedupcorpse,” she tweeted on Sunday night.

Levine wasn’t the only one that was unimpressed by the VMA’s. A photo showing talk show host Ellen DeGeneres making a face at one of Katy Perry’s jokes is going viral on the Internet, and it’s clear to see that she wasn’t on board with the “Roar” singer’s wisecrack. See the snap here.

