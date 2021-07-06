Adam Levine Reportedly Did Not Attend Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Wedding

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani married on Saturday, July 3 in Oklahoma, tying the knot in a small ceremony attended by around 40 friends and family members. Those friends reportedly did not include Adam Levine, according to Page Six, which reports that the former The Voice coach did not attend his longtime frenemy's nuptials.

Instead of Oklahoma, Levine was apparently in Miami, where he was recording music, according to sources who added that the Maroon 5 frontman spent the weekend with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their two daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, "and doing yoga." Additionally, Levine was photographed working out with his trainer Austin Pohlen in Miami, according to the Daily Mail. Shelton, Stefani and Levine had been separately joking for months about Levine singing at the couple's wedding, so it was a bit of a surprise to fans that he didn't attend the event at all.

Shelton initially proposed the idea of Levine performing at his wedding during a December appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, telling the host that he "kind of decided that I've been doing this a long time now and I've got a lot of favors out there. He may not like it, but Adam Levine's going to have to get the band together and come and play our wedding."

In April, Stefani shared on Late Night this month that she "definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding," though she noted that she wasn't sure about a full band performance. "I feel like we're not gonna have a wedding band," she revealed. "I feel like we're just gonna go with, like, a playlist. We're keeping it very simple." That same month, Levine joked to SiriusXM's The Morning Mashup that the famous couple "can't afford me." He also confirmed that his friends "haven't asked me yet" but that he "would love" to perform.

"I was just texting, literally, with them," he said. "I love them so much. It's so funny you mention [performing at the wedding] because I was just texting them 10 minutes just like, 'I miss you guys, I love you guys.'" "They're the best," Levine continued, sharing that while he "would love" the job and would "be honored," he thinks "they won't ask me." "They'll probably get Luke Bryan or something," he quipped. While Levine may not have been at the wedding, Shelton and Stefani's The Voice family was represented by show host Carson Daly, who officiated the ceremony.