See Adam Levine’s First Instagram Post Since Leaving ‘The Voice’

On Friday, it was announced that Adam Levine would be leaving The Voice after serving as a coach on the NBC show for 16 seasons, with the musician later confirming the news in an Instagram post.

On Monday, Levine used Instagram for the first time since reflecting on his exit from The Voice, posting a photo of his wife, Behati Prinsloo, sitting on the ground in front of a herd of rhinos. The singer used his caption to promote Save the Rhino Trust Namibia, telling his fans that Prinsloo would be appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesdsay to discuss the organization, which helps protect black rhinos.

“Help me and Behati Prinsloo save the rhinos [with] Save the Rhino Trust Namibia and watch her talk about it tomorrow on The Ellen Show!!!” Levine shared. “So proud and so excited to do what we can to save these majestic and incredible animals for the generations to come! #pinkhairDOEScare #savetherhinos!!!”

Prinsloo is a native of South Africa and has been open about her conservation efforts in the past.

During her appearance on Ellen, Prinsloo opened up about her and Levine’s family, sharing that they’ll definitely be giving daughters Dusty and Geo some more siblings.

“He wants five,” Prinsloo said of her husband, though she noted, “I thought I wanted five, but now I think three or four will be good.”

“You’re backing up?” DeGeneres joked.

“Just by one,” Prinsloo responded. “Adam can’t have everything. I’m carrying them.”

Levine will likely have more time to spend with his family now that he’s left The Voice, though the show has insinuated that the Maroon 5 frontman will return, a claim that Levine has echoed.

“About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage,” Levine shared in his Instagram post on Friday. “We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself ‘theres (sic) some magic here. Something is definitely happening.’ It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever.”

Levine continued his post by thanking those involved in the show, including his fellow coaches and the contestants he has mentored over the years. Other thank-yous went to NBC, the show’s host Carson Daly, band director Paul Mirkovich and fellow coach Blake Shelton, who received a special shoutout.

“And lastly, to all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys,” he concluded. “For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING. And Lastly, I’d like to thank my manager Jordan for convincing me to take that meeting. What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Gilbert Carrasquillo