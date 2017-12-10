Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo Flashes Her Baby Bump Poolside

Behati Prinsloo posted a picture from the pool on Saturday, showing her new baby bump out in the sun. The model wrote that she was trying to show off her new bikini, but something got in the way.

tried to show off my bikini…it’s yellow it’s cute ☀️ #decemberincalifornia A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Dec 9, 2017 at 12:11pm PST

Prinsloo is pregnant with her second child with singer and TV personality Adam Levine. The couple already has a daughter, Dusty Rose, who is just over a year old. They announced that they were expecting another child back in September, and last month they went on the Ellen show to announce that it’s going to be another baby girl.

While on the show, Levine promised that DeGeneres would have a part in naming the newest member of their family, as she did with Dusty Rose.

“It’ll be a collaborative effort,” he said. The Maroon 5 singer also hinted that this might not be the last baby we see from the couple. “[Behati] was an only child, so look out. She wants like 100 babies,” he said. “but I don’t know if I can do that.”