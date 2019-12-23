Adam Lambert: What the ‘American Idol’ Alum Has Been up to in 2019

Ever since taking second place on American Idol, Adam Lambert has seen his star continue to rise year after year. It’s been no different for the singer in 2019. The 37-year-old has continued to front the rock band Queen. He has been touring with them since 2014. He has remained busier than ever with the group, which has been in the midst of the ongoing The Rhapsody Tour.

In an interview while appearing on the British daytime show, Lorraine, Lambert explained what it’s like attempting to fill the shoes of the late Freddie Mercury.

“It’s not something we talk about like actively, but I always think in the back of my head… Y’know I try to keep in the spirit that the songs were intended to be performed and when it comes to getting dressed,” he shared. “I think, ‘what would Freddie think of this, would he enjoy this look? Is it weird enough and wild enough for him?’”

He also found himself in a cameo in the hit biopic on Mercury’s life, Bohemian Rhapsody.

Lambert, who kicked off the 2019 Oscars, has also been active on his own, releasing numerous songs this past year. He dropped “Feel Something” in February and introduced “New Eyes” in May. A few months later, Lambert debuted “Superpower” in September. All of this was a part of his EP release, “Velvet: Side A.”

This was also his first album released without the guidance of a label. He shared with Billboard how freeing the experience was.

“I do [feel] a little more freedom with this project,” he said. “I’ve been in the creative driver’s seat more than I’ve ever been. There’s way less compromises that I’m having to make. I’ve worked with some amazing people in the major label system, and I’ve learned a lot. I just think it was really important to assert my independence on this one, and to prove to myself, more than anybody else, that this is a thing that I could do on my own. Being the A&R and executive producer on this, making the big decisions, that made a big difference for me. Also, there’s a lot of major label politics that I got to avoid — which was so nice to avoid.”

A first, Lambert also began to dive into Hollywood as he provided a voice for the Playmobil: The Movie film. He hinted earlier this year that he’d be up for more work on film, including the opportunity to play Elvis Presley.

The Indianapolis native struck pay dirt after finishing as runner-up on the hit then-Fox television singing competition back in 2009. Ever since, he has sold more than 3 million albums and 5 million singles.