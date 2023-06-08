Adam DeVine Says He and His Wife Witnessed Man Get 'Gunned Down' Outside Their Home

Pitch Perfect star Adam DeVine shared a story that was anything but funny during a life taping of the This Is Important podcast. The actor said he and his wife, Chloe Bridges, saw a man "gunned down" outside their Hollywood mansion. The scary incident happened while their neighbors across the street were hosting a poker game.

"This is a true, scary thing that just happened. So across the street, they were running this like crazy poker game, right?" DeVine told podcast co-hosts Blake Anderson, Anders Holm, and Kyle Newacheck. "People were rolling up in like Lamborghinis and Bentleys and Rolls-Royces and s— and like old guys, who for sure f— prostitutes and play cards."

DeVine and Bridges chose to watch the "crazy" scene from their balcony. He then told the audience that "this is where it gets sad," reports the New York Post. "Someone was murdered there... Someone was murdered," he repeated.

"Yeah, dude, I called that s—, I called that s—. I was like 'This is dastardly s— going down here' and sure enough, someone is gunned down," DeVine said. His co-hosts were shocked by the story. "Yeah, a real person, no longer with us," Holm said.

"Yeah but, that happens, people be dying," DeVine said. "This isn't Hollywood, this is a story about my actual life."

The shooting DeVine described took place just hours before the podcast event. Police were called to Fareholm Drive in the Hollywood Hills at 2 a.m. Wednesday reports the Los Angeles Times. When they arrived at the scene, police found a man shot, Los Angeles Police Officer Jader Chaves said.

The victim, later identified as 39-year-old Emil Lahaziel, stood outside a house talking to another man, who pulled out a handgun and began shooting, police said. The victim was shot multiple times, and the suspect fled the scene. Police performed CPR on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police do not believe the shooting is gang-related. The suspect is still on the loose. No vehicle description was available, police said.

Another neighbor, Kimberly Block, told KTLA she believes the tenant renting the Hollywood Hills home has a big social media following and was hosting a poker game. "During the party, the valet let one of the guests know that somebody had arrived and was outside and wanted to talk to him," Block said. "So the guest left the party, left the house, came outside and there was a squabble. The guy in the car shot the guest."

Many in the neighborhood were uncomfortable with the incident. "To have this person move in and bring this disturbance to our neighborhood, I'm upset," Block told KTLA. "I'm angry, I'm disturbed. I don't feel safe. I don't want him in our neighborhood."