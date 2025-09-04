Actress Storm Reid Indulges in Disney’s Culinary Scene and Shares Her Favorite Spots (Exclusive)

Euphoria star Storm Reid took some time away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood to do one of her favorite things: eat. And not just anywhere, she experienced the magic of her inner child at Walt Disney World Resort, taking delight in the culinary experiences along the journey.

Outside of park churros, Reid hopped between all four Walt Disney World theme parks and had some thrill thanks to attractions like including TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise at Magic Kingdom, Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT. She also met iconic characters like Buzz Lightyear at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Princess Tiana at 1900 Park Fare at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, where she stayed during the trip.

Reid says most people don’t initially think Disney offers an array of cuisine that’ll rival top food around the world. “I think sometimes you come to theme parks and it’s like theme park food is categorized and or generalized into a one dimensional category. But that is not the case here at Walt Disney World,” she said.

She reveled in Disney dining, even sharing her five favorite spots to eat, which mostly are housed at Disney Springs. She suggests the following hot spots: California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort for the salmon, Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs for the sushi and ribs, Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ at Disney Springs for its famous buttermilk fried chicken, 1900 Park Fare at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa for its breakfast pizza, and Roundup Rodeo BBQ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for all things BBQ.

“Morimoto (at Disney Springs) is my favorite. I’m a big sushi lover. I am a big Japanese food lover,” she gushed. “The spare ribs are probably the best. Not probably. I know (they) are the best spare ribs I’ve ever had because they’re crispy on the outside and the sauce was so good and then it was so tender, like, fall off the bone. You don’t even have to do anything. I really enjoyed that. I want some more. My mouth is watering.”

“And then 1900 Park Fair. The strawberry soup surprised me,” she admits. “I was very skeptical. But It was delicious. And then I think that’s just like an amazing dining experience, because you get to dine with the characters. Like I had breakfast with Tiana. Nobody, like, gets to say that on a regular day. So, it was really fun.”