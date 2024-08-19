Actress Maxie Solters Dies Unexpectedly

Solters, the daughter of Larry Solters and granddaughter of Lee Solters, created, produced, and starred in her own comedy web series, including 2017's 'Climax! The Series.'

Maxie Solters, an actress, writer, producer, and third-generation entertainment publicist, has died. Solters passed away "unexpectedly" at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California on Thursday, Aug. 15, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She was 37. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Born on March 22, 1987 and raised in Sherman Oaks, California, Solters graduated from the University of Southern California with a BA in Theatre before going on to work in film and television casting. She created, produced, and starred in her own comedy web series, including 2016's Chooch and Adventures in Online Dating, as well as 2017's Climax! The Series. Her other acting credits include The Dog Days of Winter, Shark Bites, Jilted, Bloody Bobby, Female Friendly, The Pet Peeve Police, and Six, among many others, per her IMDb profile.

In 2012, Solters, who was a member of the Screen Actors Guild, followed her father, Larry Solters, and her grandfather, Lee Solters's, footsteps when she entered public relations and joined Scoop Marketing. During her time at the agency, Solters worked with Kia Forum, the Hollywood Bowl, and Music Forward.

"A vibrant and invaluable member of the Scoop Marketing team, Maxie brought a unique blend of creativity, passion, and expertise to her work," the company shared in a statement. "Her infectious enthusiasm, positivity, innovative ideas, and unwavering dedication made her an inspiration to all who knew her."

Solters served as a coordinator at One Billion Rising, a global organization that aims to "end violence against women (cisgender, transgender, and those who hold fluid identities that are subject to gender-based violence) in human history." She was also involved with V-Day International and Women's Rights, "a testament to her compassion and desire to create a better future. Her unwavering optimism and kind heart touched the lives of many," Scoop said.

Solters is survived by her father, Larry and his partner, Carol Greenhut; her mother, Debra Graff; her aunt, Susan Reynolds; her cousin, Jonah Reynolds; her longtime partner Dim Dobri;n and her dog Pookie. A celebration of life is being planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Maxie's name to One Billion Rising.