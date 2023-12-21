Actress Hospitalized With Brain Hemorrhage: Details on Hema Chaudhary's Condition

The celebrated actress is currently fighting for her life.

Veteran Kannada actress Hema Chaudhary's health has reportedly taken a turn for the worse. According to News18, Chaudhary is currently listed in critical condition at a hospital in Bangalore. She is reportedly dealing with a brain hemorrhage.

Chaudhary is best known for her dancing, namely the Kuchipudi dance across at least 180 Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada films. She is also known for her roles as Shakuntala Devi on the popular TV series Amrita Varshini.

The actress' health issues surfaced two days before her hospitalization. Upon admittance, she was taken to the ICU for around-the-clock care. Her son has been arranged to return home from Ireland amid the health situation.

Her health situation follows the loss of fellow actress Leelavathi earlier in the month. Chaudhary had made the trip to visit her fellow actress' family and console them after her loss.

Chaudhary made her debut on the screen in 1976's Telugu film Pelli Kani Pelli. In the '80s, she would make a name for herself as an essential supporting player. She would find success in films like Ghadi, Matu, Vijay Vani, Shubshaya, and Deepa.

Her Kuchipudi dancing also made her a household name, performing over 700 times around the globe and alongside her teacher and guru Vempati Chinna Satyam. She earned a Panorama Award for her work and made an impact as a judge for the National Film Awards Committee for a trio of years.

The actress' legacy speaks for itself, but many fans and contemporaries are hoping she's got more in her tank going forward. All of the best toward a speedy recovery to the actress.