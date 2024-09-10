The South Korean actor must also complete an 80-hour drug rehabilitation program after he was accused of illegally using propofol on 181 occasions

Update, Sept. 10, 2024: South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in has been sentenced to one year in jail for habitually abusing illegal drugs. The actor, who was accused of using propofol on 181 occasions between 2020 and 2022, was found guilty of violating the Narcotics Control Act, with the Seoul Central District Court's Criminal Division 25 on Sept. 3 sentencing the actor, whose legal name is Uhm Hong-sik, to one year in prison and a fine of 2 million won ($1,490), according to local media outlets, per allkpop.

Prosecutors had demanded a four-year prison term, arguing that the actor "used his influence to cover up his crimes, which is a severe breach of trust." In announcing his sentence on Sept. 3, the court said "the defendant exploited loopholes in the regulations governing medical narcotics, which makes the nature of the crime particularly egregious." Yoo was immediately detained on the court's order.

The court also imposed a forfeiture of approximately 1.5 million won and ordered the actor to complete an 80-hour drug rehabilitation program.

The doctor accused of administering propofol to Yoo without a prescription, meanwhile, was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years. He must also complete a 40-hour drug rehabilitation program.

Original Story, Sept. 19, 2023: Prosecutors for the second time are seeking an arrest warrant for prominent Korean actor Yoo Ah-in. The actor, real name Uhm Hong Sik,is currently under investigation for allegations of habitual illegal drug use, among other accusations, with officials claiming that he took more than eight types of drugs in violation of the Narcotics Control Act.

The Korea Times reports that prosecutors on Monday filed for an arrest warrant for Yoo, the star of Burning, The Throne, and Netflix's Hellbound, just four months after the court rejected the police's initial request for a warrant. The movement came less than a week after prosecutors last summoned Yoo, raising additional charges against him. Currently, Yoo is suspected of infringement of the Narcotics Control Act (habitual drug misuse), tampering with evidence, and absconding from the scene of the crime.

(Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images)

"We suspect Yoo Ah In has persistently and illegally consumed medical narcotics through a practice colloquially known as 'hospital hopping.' The actor is believed to have procured narcotic sleeping pills unlawfully under another individual's name and traveled overseas with Mr. Choi and others to abuse narcotics," a representative from the prosecution stated, per AllKPop. "These are grave offenses that obstruct the judicial process, such as sharing investigation details with accomplices in real-time, destruction of evidence, aiding accomplices to escape abroad, and intimidating or forcing to alter testimonies."

According to prosecutors, Yoo obtained and used narcotics through what it calls "medical shopping," per The Korea Herald. Prosecutors allege the actor illegally purchased some 1,000 sleeping pills by using other peoples' names. He also allegedly used cocaine, marijuana, and other drugs with four other people while staying in the United States in January. Prosecutors claim that on about 200 occasions, Yoo received injections of propofol or other medical-purpose drugs at clinics across Seoul since 2020. The total of the injections was worth about 500 million won ($377,500). Prosecutors added that the actor is considered to have "committed serious crimes by obstructing the judicial process," including destroying evidence and coercing witnesses to change their testimonies.

Police launched an investigation into Yoo late last year, and in May, prosecutors filed an initial request for an arrest warrant, which was ultimately denied. At the time, the court cited potential issues with evidence interference or evasion. The ministry has since requested that the police launch a probe into those presumed to have taken illegal drugs based on its own Narcotics Information Management System, and police investigations and drug test results by the National Forensic Service came out positive. Yoo has not publicly commented on the matter at this time.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call the National Drug Helpline at (844) 289-0879.