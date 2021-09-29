Actor and Model Daniel Mickelson’s Cause of Death Revealed

Daniel Mickelson’s cause of death has been determined after the actor and model tragically died of an overdose on July 4 at the age of 23. The L.A. County Medical Examiner determined that Mickelson’s death was due to fentanyl and cocaine toxicity in what has been ruled an accident, reported Entertainment Tonight Tuesday. Mickelson previously appeared in the 2019 film The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man and the series Mani.

Mickelson’s passing was first announced by his sister, model Meredith Mickelson, who shared the news alongside a photo of the two as children on July 5. “My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and I don’t even know what to say. Yesterday i lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart. There wasn’t a person i loved more on this earth,” she wrote at the time. “There’s no words that can do him justice that I could write. To know him was to love him.” Calling her brother the “happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist,” Meredith continued she was “so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life.”

In her Instagram Story the following day, the model, 22, vowed in a message to her brother to “bring your smile around the world and pour your love into every person in my life.” Mickelson’s death was mourned by several celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Amelia Hamlin, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Kaia Gerber. The daughter of Cindy Crawford took to social media to mourn her late friend, sharing memories of a day they spent coming up with their “own secret language” they continued to speak to one another whenever they came face-to-face.

“I wish we could go back there. I wish we were still talking in sentences that probably annoyed everyone else but made us crack up every time,” she continued. “I wish I was still sitting on my bathroom floor FaceTiming you, because that was the only place I had wifi and I never wanted to miss a call from you. Thank you for being the reason for so much laughter and happiness in the world. It won’t be the same without you here. I love you Daniel.”