Cindy Crawford’s Daughter Kaia Gerber Almost Identical to Mom With Dominatrix Look, but Fans Have Thoughts

Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber is turning heads with her outfit choice for her birthday party. The model recreated one of Cindy’s iconic looks while celebrating her 18th birthday in New York City with an updated version of Crawford’s 1992 MTV Video Music Awards outfit.

Us Weekly writes Crawford wore a black, strappy, sheer top, black pants and black heels to the wards show, finishing her look off with teased hair.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gerber turned the outfit into a lace top (featuring the black straps), leather skirt and over-the-knee, gladiator heels. Gerber also made the hairstyle more dramatic with a voluminous cropped updo.

The model took to Instagram to thank friends and closed ones for celebrating the special occasion with her at The Edition Hotel in New York City.

“thank you to everyone who kiki’d with us last night. so much love,” Gerber wrote in the caption of a post commemorating the special night, featuring a photo of herself with entertainer Amanda Lepore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Sep 7, 2019 at 11:19am PDT

While the callback outfit was praised by family and friends, some social media users were not as touched by her gesture, seemingly worried the 18-year-old may be growing up too fast.

“I see your parents are encouraging you to grow up way too fast,” one user criticized.

“What is this women (sic) wearing so disgusting I’m unfollowing u for posting this. This is so inappropriate [Kaia Gerber],” another user tried to write.

“Not sure that this is age appropriate,” a third user wrote.

Another fan appeared to address Crawford directly in the comments section of her daughter’s Instagram writing: “Wow. This is the world your child has grown up in and is told it is acceptable. So sad, I really thought more highly of you and your husband”

Crawford and husband Rande Gerber were spotted at the event, celebrating their daughter’s milestone. The supermodel wore a gold jumpsuit with matching heels and beaded wig. After the event at The Edition Hotel, the group went to Paradise Club, where the birthday girl was serenaded and presented with a birthday cake, Us Weekly reported.

Crawford, who is also mom to son Presley, 20, with Rande, 57, honored her youngest child’s special day on Tuesday, September 3, writing: “From this to THIS in the blink of an eye!” she captioned two Instagram photos of her daughter as a child and while modeling. “Happy birthday [Kaia Gerber]. I’m so proud of the young woman you’ve become! All the best for the year ahead!”