Actor/Comedian Dies of Heart Attack: Raju Talikote Was 62

Indian actor and comedian Raju Talikote has died. He was 62.

Talikote, best known for being a participant of Big Boss Kannada in season 7, died from a heart attack on Monday.

According to The Indian Express, he suffered the heart attack on set of a film being shot in Karnataka, India. He was admitted to Kasturba Hospital close to 1:30 AM on Sunday. Despite a successful angioplasty, he died a few hours later.

The Dy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar, gave a statement honoring his memory.

“It is deeply saddening that renowned theatre actor, comedian, and Director of Dharwad Rangayana, Raju Talikote, has passed away due to a heart attack,” he said. “Having acted in several Kannada films and earned immense popularity, his demise is a great loss to the Kannada film industry.”

As the quote mentioned, Talikote was a major figure in Kannada cinema. Kannada is a language spoken by the population in southwestern India, and is one of the country’s classical languages.

He appeared in several popular films in the region, including Punjabi House, Manasare, Lifeu Ishtene, Alemari, Myna, Topiwala, Pancharangi, and Rajadhani.

The famous Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar posted a statement on Twitter/X offering condolences to his family.

“The demise of Raju Thalikote, a senior theater artist and comedian, is an irreplaceable loss to the Kannada film industry. May his soul rest in peace. I pray that God grants strength to his family members to bear this sorrow,” he wrote.