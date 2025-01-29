Korean star Lee Dong Wook has publicly expressed frustration with moviegoers after his latest film, Harbin, failed to meet box office expectations, despite two years of promotional efforts. The 43-year-old actor voiced his disappointment during an appearance on the YouTube channel Ttunddun, where he candidly addressed the film’s underwhelming performance. When host Yoo Jae Suk inquired if the movie had reached 5 million viewers, Lee responded bluntly, “Not even close.”

The historical epic, which co-stars Hyun Bin, has attracted 4.2 million viewers since its release, falling short of anticipated targets. “Honestly, I’m a little disappointed in you (viewers). I’ve been promoting this movie for the last two years, so why are you not coming to see it?” Lee questioned during the Jan. 29 broadcast titled “The Third Seollal Holidays are Just an Excuse.”

The situation appears particularly sensitive as Harbin faces stiff competition from Song Hye Kyo’s thriller Dark Nuns, which has outperformed Lee’s film in early box office numbers. The rivalry has become especially notable as Song’s horror film continues to set new records while Harbin struggles to gain traction.

When show host Yoo Jae Suk suggested Lee’s direct responses might be part of a persona, the actor quickly clarified, “This isn’t an act. You can think of it as my real personality.” His co-star Nam Chang Hee attempted to lighten the mood by suggesting the Seollal (Lunar New Year) holiday might boost ticket sales, but Lee remained unconvinced.

The actor’s forthright comments about audience support have drawn attention for their unusual candor in an industry where stars typically maintain diplomatic responses to box office performance. Despite reaching 4 million viewers by Jan. 11 (the film’s 19th day of release), Lee repeatedly expressed his dissatisfaction during the broadcast, asking about viewer numbers at least three times.

Yoo Jae Suk noted during the show that Lee had consistently promoted Harbin during every appearance on his variety shows over the past two years, highlighting the actor’s dedication to the project’s success. The extended promotional campaign makes the film’s current performance particularly disappointing for its star.

His unfiltered remarks and “nonchalant” delivery prompted laughter from the show’s participants, including his Divorce Insurance co-star Nam Chang Hee, but also highlighted the growing pressures faced by major theatrical releases in Korea’s competitive entertainment market. The Goblin actor even maintained his direct style when joking that he “disliked” Jo Se Ho “a little” after the latter tried to defend him.