Actor Billy Miller Died by Suicide, Autopsy Report Reveals

The report noted that drugs were in his system prior to his death.

General Hospital star Billy Miller died from taking his own life following years of battling with bipolar depression. Paramedics found Miller dead inside his bathtub at his Austin, Texas, home on Sept. 16, 2023, according to the Travis County Medical Examiner's autopsy report obtained by RadarOnline.com.

"According to reports, this 43-year-old man with a history of bipolar disorder and depression was found deceased in the bathtub of his residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the head," the report stated.

"Multiple letters indicating suicidal intent and instructions for others were found at the scene. A revolver chambered for .410 shotgun shells was found in the decedent's right hand."

The actor, who also played Billy Abbot on The Young and the Restless, took his own life just a couple of days before his 44th birthday. It was noted in the report he had taken a cocktail of drugs and medications prior to his death.

The Travis County Texas Medical Examiner ruled his death a suicide. "Postmortem toxicology demonstrated the presence of ethanol, cocaine, and its metabolites, diphenhydramine, and amphetamine," the report stated.

According to the report, he had a blood alcohol level of 0.08. In the wake of Miller's death, his mother Patricia said he had "surrendered his life" amid a struggle with bipolar disorder.

"I want to personally thank the many fans & personal friends for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers & condolences sent to me and my family on the devastating death of my beautiful son BJ – Billy Miller," Patricia began. "He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years. He did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life. The other causes of death being told are not true. I wish they were but they just aren't. We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss. I will have nothing further to say. Thanks for the love and support."

In his time on The Young and the Restless, Miller received critical acclaim, winning two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and one for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

After joining General Hospital in 2014, Miller played Jason Morgan and Drew Cain until 2019. In addition to his soap opera roles, Miller also appeared in Suits, Ray Donovan, and Truth Be Told.