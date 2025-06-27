Actor at Center of ‘Me Too’ Movement Wants to Make ‘Substantial’ Comeback

The greatest trick Kevin Spacey ever tried to pull was convincing the world his sexual assaults didn’t exist.

The disgraced actor has been accused by more than 30 men of predatory behavior or outright rape, but was found not guilty in one of the sexual assault cases in the United Kingdom.

Now, the actor is “incredibly excited about going back to work in a substantial way,” he said on-stage at the Italian Global Series Festival.

As recently as this February, Oscar nominee Guy Pearce said that Spacey “targeted” him and made him feel unsafe and “uncomfortable” while the two were on set together for L.A. Confidential.

At that movie’s time of filming, Pearce told his wife that “the only days I feel safe are the days when [Simon Baker] is on set because I’m dumped like a hot potato, and [Kevin] focuses on [Simon] because he was 10 times prettier than I am.”

Spacey’s response to Pearce was a video posted to Twitter/X, where he told Pearce to “grow up.”

While on stage at the IGSF, Spacey spoke on “those who rushed to judgment and decided I was guilty,” saying those individuals “have my forgiveness, but I am not seeking them out to collaborate.”

Last month, as Spacey was honored at the Cannes Film Festival, he said “Who would have ever thought that honoring someone who has been exonerated in every court room he’s ever walked into would be thought of as a brave idea? But here we are,” before giving a long speech about “blacklisting” and cancel culture.

Spacey has mostly starred in low-budget films overseas since the allegations were made public, like Italian director Franco Nero’s The Man Who Drew God and the Croatian biopic Once Upon A Time In Croatia.