ABC Anchor’s Husband Dies of Glioblastoma: Read Diane Pathieu’s Touching Tribute

Nicholas “Nick” Adamski, husband of WLS-TV ABC Traffic Anchor Diane Pathieu, has died. He was 42.

He passed away from stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer in a hospice facility late last month.

The anchor shared her own touching statement on Instagram celebrating the life of her husband.

“My angel, Nicholas “Nick” Adamski, has gained his wings. He was surrounded by love and peace,” she wrote in the post.

She described him as a “firefighter,” “husband,” “advocate,” and “hero.” Adamski served in the Milwaukee Fire Department, and earned the Medal of Valor after saving an infant from a fire. He was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2020.

“Nick faced stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer with unmatched courage, grace, and an unshakable belief in PMA—Positive Mental Attitude,” Pathieu wrote.

The TV station also shared a statement, saying his life was “defined by service, strength, and a deep compassion for others,” and he didn’t only “fight the vicious disease with bravery, but he also inspired others.”

“He was a man who served others, uplifted everyone he met, and never stopped smiling—even through the hardest days,” Pathieu continued. “Forever in our hearts. I love you for always sweetheart.”