Abby Lee Miller Speaks out About Prison Guards, Gives Advice to Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin

Abby Lee Miller recently spoke out with prison advice for Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, warning them to watch out for the guards.

Miller was previously sentenced to one-year behind bars after being convicted of bankruptcy fraud, but was released in March 2018 after only serving 8 months.

She appeared on TMZ Live this week, and when asked about advice for the pair of actresses she said that its not the inmates, but rather the guards who can be the most intimidating.

In fact, she encouraged Loughlin and Huffman, if they end up being sentenced to time in prison, to make friends with the other inmates.

Miller revealed that one thing that helped her get through was the fact that her fellow inmates loved all the Hollywood stories she had to tell.

Loughlin and Huffman were both charged and arrested in the college admissions scandal that has rocked the nation. Both woman are accused of bribing college officials in order to get their children admitted.

Huffman has since pleaded guilty to the charges against her, and she also issued a statement to clear the air.

“I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office,” she said. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.”

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues, and the educational community,” Huffman added. “I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

“My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life,” her statement concluded. “My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

Loughlin, however, was offered a plea deal and refused to take it. She was subsequently hit with additional charges of money laundering.

At this time, neither actress has been sentenced to jail time, but it is possible that both could be, as the prosecutors are said to be pushing hard for it.