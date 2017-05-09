‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Sentenced to Prison for Bankruptcy Fraud

Bad news for this Dance Moms star!

The show’s leader, Abby Lee Miller, has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for bankruptcy fraud, Associated Press reports. A federal judge in Pittsburgh sentenced the former reality TV star after she pleaded guilty to federal bankruptcy fraud and money laundering.

The sentencing comes almost a year and a half since she was first indicted on 20 counts of fraud.

After she serves her time in a facility, Miller will have an additional two years of supervised released, in addition to paying fines of $40K and $120K for the currency reporting violation charge she was hit with last summer.

The charges were made public after Miller hid more than $755,000 in earnings from the reality series from the courts.

There’s no official word yet from Lifetime if Dance Moms will be back for another season without its main star.

