See Abby Lee Miller’s Instagram Posts Since Being Released from Prison

Abby Lee Miller has been out of prison for more than a week, meaning she is closer to completing her halfway house stay, and back on our Instagram feeds.

The reality star was transferred from the Victorville, California prison, where she had been held since July, to a facility called the Residential Reentry Center, where she will remain until her scheduled release date on May 25.

While the Dance Moms leader’s Instagram account has been active throughout her prison sentence, the account served to promote her student’s successes and give updates about Miller. While the promotions continue, Miller has given several updates on her life after prison, including a photo of herself.

Take a look at Abby Lee Miller‘s latest Instagrams and learn more about her prison stay.

Sentenced to Prison

Miller was sentenced after she was indicted in 2015 on 20 counts of bankruptcy fraud and concealment of bankruptcy assets after prosecutors claimed she hid $755,000 in income from the government. She was sentenced to a year in federal prison in May, and started serving the sentence in July.

Miller Speaks Out

Miller addressed the crimes she was convicted of while in prison in January when she shared a now-deleted photo on Instagram.

“Sometimes in life you make mistakes,” she wrote at the time. “I trusted the wrong people and didn’t pay any attention to things I should of. I’m more than sorry for the mistakes I have made. My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison. I did so with grace.”

Leaving Prison

The reality star was sent to the Residential Reentry Center on March 27 and will remain there until May 25, the end of her prison sentence.

The facility will reportedly provide Miller with a safe, structured and supervised environment during her final time in incarceration. She will be given employment counseling, job placement and financial management assistance while at the center.

March 27

The day she was transferred to the halfway house, Miller’s Instagram remained business as usual as she said congrats to 10-year-old dancer Avalyn Jolene.

“Congratulations [Avalyn Jolene] on your win 1st overall spotlight soloist at Act1 competition, love it,” she wrote.

March 28

A day later, the television maven shared a couple of shots of dancer and model Lilliana Ketchman for booking a modeling gig on a book cover.

“Huge congratulations to our very own [Lillianna Ketchman] on her direct booking as the model in the cover art of the book, ‘Creating a Warrior’ by [Jenna Rose Simon]. Not only was she a direct request for this job, she was also able to represent her own leotard line in the drawing. I could not be more proud of how far she has come,” Miller captioned the shot.

March 30

At the end of the week, Miller shared a throwback photo of herself as she wished everyone a good day.

“Cut loose today!” she wrote as the caption to a photo showing her with a pair of scissors. “Spring is in the air. Feels great. Comment the [sun emoji] if your having a great day too.”

March 31

On Saturday, Miller took to Instagram to give thanks for being free at the time of dancer Mackenzie Sol’s first single release so she could give it a listen and celebrate with him.

“I really can’t express how proud I am of this song, so pleased I was free to listen I would of been devastated if I’d missed this release! [Mackenzie Sol] you killed it kid and [Kendall Vertes] you look amazing. I’d love everyone to support this song and swipe up in my story stream it on [Spotify] add it to your Playlist (its top of mine) let’s keep it streaming on repeat and support our [ALDC] family,” Miller wrote.

April 1

On Easter Sunday, Miller finally stepped out for a new photo with Sol after a trip to church with her student.

“Happy Easter… Lovely Easter Mass at Chris the King Roman Catholic Church with [Mackenzie Sol] and my amazing friends,” Miller wrote.

Sol reposted the photo calling Miller his “second mom” on his caption.

April 3

The Dance Moms star took to Instagram Tuesday after receiving a beautiful bouquet of flowers from celebrity dog Jiffpom.

“Wow, thank you so much [Jiffpom] For my beautiful flowers. I am overwhelmed by the support from everyone your all amazing and I’m really looking forward to seeing what the future holds for [Abby Lee]. Much love!” Miller captioned the shot.

Here’s to the future, Abby Lee!