Abby Lee Miller, ‘Dance Moms’ Star, Has Words for Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman

Abby Lee Miller is offering some advice to Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman amid the college admissions cheating scandal.

The Dance Moms alum, who served time in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud is now offering some help to the actresses, who are both facing time behind bars for their involvement in the nationwide bribery scheme.

“I have a lot of advice for them and I would love to talk to them face-to-face,” Miller told Us Weekly. “They shouldn’t hire one of those [prison] consultants. My attorneys in Pittsburgh hired one and Lifetime hired another one. Both were completely wrong on everything.”

The reality television personality also opened up about her time behind bars, revealing she made friends with “wonderful” women.

“[They were] some of the most intelligent, intuitive, wonderful people that I’ll ever meet,” Miller said.

Miller previously offered to consult for the actresses on their legal issues.

“My advice would be, ‘Take a deep breath and if you need a consultant, I’m your girl,’” she told Inside Edition in April.

Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli and Huffman were among the names of about 50 parents who were indicted and charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud for their involvement in the scheme. The investigation claimed the parents paid large sums of money to secure spots for their children in top universities across the U.S.

In April, Huffman agreed to plead guilty to the charges, and she officially entered her plea on Monday, May 13.

The Desperate Housewives alum allegedly made “a purported charitable contribution of $15,000… to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter [Sofia],” according to court documents obtained by the publication.

Prosecutors will reportedly recommend that Huffman serve four months in prison and pay a $20,000 fine.

Loughlin and Giannulli reportedly chose not to accept a plea deal that would require a minimum of two years in prison and opted to plead not guilty. After rejecting the plea they were charged with an additional count of money laundering conspiracy.

The couple allegedly paid $500,000 in order to secure spots at the University of Southern California for daughters Isabella and Olivia, designating them as recruits for the crew team, despite them not participating in the sport.

A source told press earlier the week that Loughlin still believes she doesn’t deserve prison time for her crime.

“Jail time has always been a possibility, but since more charges were filed her reality [of not serving time] seems grim,” a source Entertainment Tonight earlier this week. “While the fact she could serve time never leaves her mind, she strongly believes she doesn’t deserve to. She truly feels it was all a misunderstanding.”