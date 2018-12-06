Aaron Rodgers Reveals He Spent His Birthday With His Parents After Brother Jordan Slams Him

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he spent his birthday with his parents, despite the strained relationship he has with his family and brother recently accusing him of ignoring them after the California wildfires.

When asked about the firing of Packers head coach Mike McCarthy on Sunday, Dec. 2, Rogers told reporters he spent his 35th birthday with his parents, Edward and Darla Rodgers. Rodgers said he found out the only coach of his professional career was fired at the same time everyone else did.

“I mean, I found out, I’m sure, the same way that most of you found out. I was at home with my folks in town for my birthday. When I found out, I was as shocked as many of you were, I’m sure,” he told reporters.

Rodgers has reportedly been estranged from his family since 2014 and rarely mentions them publicly, notes Entertainment Tonight. His brother Jordan Rodgers, a former Bachelorette contestant, called him out on Twitter last month, accusing him of ignoring his mother after his hometown of Chico, California was devastated by wildfires.

Jordan retweeted a video the Super Bowl winner made, asking fans to help those affected by the fires. His brother was not impressed by the show of charity, adding, “PLEASE DONATE, SPREAD AWARENESS & SEND LOVE. But when your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe…. Everything else just feels like an act.”

In 2017, Edward and Darla Rodgers confirmed their family is fractured in an interview with The New York Times.

“Fame can change things,” Edward said at the time, later adding, “Airing public laundry is not what I would have chosen.”

Rodgers’ ex-girlfriend, Olivia Munn, also commented on the Rodgers family relationship in an interview with Andy Cohen for Sirius XM.

“I do believe that family and fame and success can be really complicated if their dreams are connected to your success,” Munn said. “I mean, [Aaron’s] father played football and he’s a sports chiropractor, and his brother — they’re all into sports. They’re all in sports. And Aaron is one of the best — if not the best — quarterback to ever play the game, so their work has a direct connection to what he does and that’s … at the end of the day there is a lot of complications.”

Munn said she did not think “either side of the road is clean, but I do think it’s not OK when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him.”

Rodgers, whose Packers are just 4-7-1 this season, is now dating retired racecar driver, Danica Patrick.

Photo credit: Dylan Buell/Getty Images