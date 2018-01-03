Are Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick a Couple?

After recently ending a relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Danica Patrick may have picked up a quarterback as she’s now reportedly dating Aaron Rodgers.

The 35-year-old retiring racing driver was seen on a date with the 34-year-old Green Bay Packers player at one of his favorite restaurants in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“Danica and Aaron were all over each other, kissing and couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other,” an eyewitness said, according to Us Weekly. The source added that the pair “want to keep this quiet for now” but are “really hitting it off.”

As previously mentioned, Patrick only recently came off a five-year relationship, but was previously married for eight years before that.

While Rodgers has never been married, he famously dated actress Olivia Munn for about three years.

Munn and Rogers began dating near the end of 2014, and then split about three months after rumors that they were engaged started swirling in January.

Those engagement rumors were fueled by Munn being seen wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger on her left hand.

When they split, a source close to them said, “They have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” but went on to say that the couple, “remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”