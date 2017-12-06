Aaron Rodgers Celebrates Birthday With Ex-Girlfriend

Aaron Rodgers rang in his 34th birthday with ex-girlfriend Jessica Szohr.

On Dec. 2, the Green Bay Packers quarterback was spotted out on the town and blowing out candles with Szohr and a group of friends, the New York Post reports. The duo briefly dated in 2011 before ending their relationship shortly after.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But fans of the former couple shouldn’t get their hopes up. The Gossip Girl alum is in a long-term relationship with Scotty McKnight, Rodgers’ friend and a former Jets wide receiver. Although it’s unclear if the Packers quarterback brought a significant other of his own, he has recently been linked to 22-year-old Baywatch actress Kelly Rohrbach and 22-year-old soccer star Marie Margolius.

Back in April, Rodgers experienced a rocky split from his relationship with actress Olivia Munn, with reports surfacing that family turmoil led to the split. It was also alleged that Munn had been holding out for the two to try again and that she was devastated when Rodgers moved on with Margolius.