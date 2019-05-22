Aaron Rodgers Bashes ‘Games of Thrones’ Series Finale

Despite making a cameo during the final season of Game of Thrones, NFL star Aaron Rodgers wasn’t thrilled with how the HBO drama series ended, going on a rant Tuesday, slamming the recent series finale.

Speaking to reporters, Rodgers explained that he took issue with the fact that — spoiler alert — Bran Stark ends up as ruler of the Six Kingdoms, with the athlete sharing that he didn’t believe the reasoning behind the decision stacked up.

“No,” he said when asked if the show’s ending was satisfying. “I love the show and it was a great 10 years, but no. You come down to the end and Tyrion says the person with the best story is Bran? Who, by the way, three episodes ago said he wasn’t Bran Stark anymore. No.”

“Jon had a better story. Dany had a better story,” Rodgers continued. “Arya had a better story. Sansa had a better story. Tyrion had a better story. Varys had a better story. Bronn, a lot better story. Jaime, better story. Cersei, probably better stories. Any Baratheon, better story.”

Bran was awarded the throne after a vote by the lords and ladies of Westeros, which was called for after Jon Snow killed Daenerys to stop her from bringing her tyranny to the rest of the world. Despite her turn towards the dark side, Rodgers was still a fan of Emilia Clarke‘s character, telling reporters, “I think Dany should have been on the throne.”

The quarterback further expounded on his theory regarding the show’s ultimate decision.

“Here’s the thing, though — here’s my last theory about it,” he said. “If Bran, the Three-Eyed Raven, who’s all about the health of the realm — let’s think about what he did.”

“He basically wanted the throne the whole time because he’s the one who told the Starks, knowing that Sansa would tell Tyrion, knowing that Tyrion would talk to Varys, knowing that he’d scheme for Dany’s death, knowing that would piss her off, which led her to be the Mad Queen,” Rodgers continued. “So he — the entire time — set the whole thing up and then at the end goes ‘Oh yeah, I don’t want to be king. Oh, but why did I travel all this way to be here?’ No.”

The athlete made sure to mention that he appreciated his appearance on the show before noting that GOT showrunners D. B. Weiss and David Benioff are helming the next Star Wars movie.

“Look, I love the opportunity to be in the show, which most people probably don’t think I was, but I was there,” he said. “I love the show, but the writers are also doing Star Wars, so I think they might have been a little busy.”

Rodgers appeared on the show during its penultimate episode, “The Bells,” and clarified to reporters that he was standing by the bell tower in his scene.

“I was helping a woman who was injured, set her down, and then, the hell with her, I’m getting out of there,” he said.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @aaronrodgers12