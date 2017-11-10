‘Breaking Bad’ Star Aaron Paul and Wife Reveal the Gender of Their First Child

Aaron Paul and wife Lauren Paul announced earlier this year that they’re expecting their first bundle of joy, and Lauren has just revealed the gender.

The Breaking Bad star’s spouse shared in an Instagram post on Thursday that they’re expecting a baby girl.

In a throwback photo alongside friends and two-dimensional Photoshopped “Flat Aaron”, who wasn’t actually in the photo himself, Lauren wrote:

“Nothing to say other than I love these humans and I’m missing Telluride [Colorado]. And I’m pleased to introduce you to Flat Aaron. When I travel without the babe, Flat Aaron always comes with and parties. Also, why are we all smiling the exact same way? It’s kinda amazing. Also creepy,” she said. “Alsooooo baby girl was in my tum here and I had no idea. BUN!”

Aaron announced in an Instagram post in September that Lauren was pregnant. In the photo, Lauren showed off her already growing baby bump.

“Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can’t express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you,” he wrote at the time.

Last week, Lauren shared a photo of herself cradling her baby bump and gushing over her pregnancy.

“Feeling very much in love with this little fetus. Every little kick,” she wrote.

The couple, who met at Coachella, got engaged in January 2012 and tied the knot in May 2013.

Aaron called himself a “hopeless romantic” when it comes to his wife.

“People get in fights because they don’t communicate, because you don’t want to hurt the other person,” he told Elle. “If you do want to hurt the other person, then shame on you – you’re an a-shole. My wife and I do not argue. We communicate. We talk. But we’ve never fought in our entire relationship.”