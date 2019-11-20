Aaron Carter Reportedly Screams at Judge After Losing Court Case to Sister Angel, Being Ordered to Surrender His Guns

Aaron Carter reportedly screamed at a judge in a court hearing in Los Angeles on Tuesday when the judge ruled that Carter needed to surrender his firearms amid a year-long domestic violence restraining order protecting his twin sister Angel Conrad from him. TMZ reports that Carter screamed at the judge when he was told he was too dangerous to possess guns, reportedly telling the judge that he would go out of state and buy more guns.

The judge extended Conrad’s temporary protective order against Carter for another year, ordering him to not come within 100 yards of Angel or her husband Corey Conrad, their home or their places of business, and not to harass or threaten them in any way, including on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Carter took to his Instagram Story to write that he was “devastated by what happened in court today.”

“My sister lied over and over in an effort to take away my 2nd Amendment rights and she did it on behalf of my brother [Nick Carter] to silence me talking about how he raped and sexually assaulted multiple women,” Carter wrote. “I will abide by the judge’s order, but I will not stop speaking on behalf of victims such as Melissa Schuman. I am saddened by my family and what they have done to me. Your lives have broken my heart.”

He also posted a photo of himself with the former Dream singer high-fiving, captioning it: “Yes!!! No more fake Halo’s for a year. #NoAnglo TRO [temporary restraining order] IN PLACE FOR 1 more year!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on Nov 19, 2019 at 5:04pm PST

In September, Nick Carter revealed that he and Angel had take out a restraining order against Aaron, claiming that the 31-year-old had threatened their family. In the documents, she claimed that Aaron told her during a phone conversation, “I have people that would come and harm you.” She said she feared for her life because Aaron was brandishing firearms on social media, and that she also feared for her husband and daughter.

Nick claimed in his filing that Aaron said during a FaceTime call with Angel in August that he had “thoughts of killing babies.”

During an appearance on The Doctors, Aaron said that he’s been diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression. He also shared that he was taking a number of prescription medications.

Since then, he has gone back and forth from seemingly apologizing to his family to pushing them away.