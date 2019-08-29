Aaron Carter Says He Needs an Assault Rifle

Aaron Carter’s mental stability has been in question for quite some time, but now, the child star is claiming that he “needs” an assault rifle to protect himself.

Speaking with TMZ, he backed his claims up by saying it’s simply for protection. And when asked where his mental stability is on a scale of one to 10, he said “100,000” then proceeded to say, “infinite.”

The singer claims to have aced his background check even though police have had to check in with him at his home on several occasions after his family grew concern over his mental health.

Less than a week ago, he took to Instagram to share with fans that he got his gun license.

Fans seemed to have mixed reactions.

“The problem is everyone has it twisted,” one fan wrote. “It’s not the licensed gun owners that kill… its the ones buying guns off the street uneducated who end up accidentally killing a [3-year-old] in a drive by. You are licensed, it’s legal, ur a grown man & have the right to PROTECT YOURSELF & YOUR HOME!”

Another fan wasn’t so excited that Carter was flaunting guns on social media, writing, “I dont even like to look at guns on Instagram they scare me i dont feel safe around them and i dont like being in the same building as one even if its a policeman holding it.”

While Carter claims he wants an assault rifle to protect himself against “crazy” fans and because his dad was a gun owner, it wasn’t long ago that he broke up with his ex-girlfriend Lina Valentina, claiming she was physically abusive towards him.

“Lina and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Carter said in an official statement with ET. “I was really hoping this would be the one that lasted forever. We had even talked about having kids, but we couldn’t seem to get past our differences and the relationship eventually turned unhealthy. I’ve been through so much the past few years and am trying to learn from my mistakes.”

“I don’t have any regrets being with Lina, and I definitely learned a lot about myself. I think this decision was the mature thing to do. I’m going to keep focusing on my music, my tour and my fans. Hopefully my soulmate is out there somewhere and I’ll meet her soon,” he added.