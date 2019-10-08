Aaron Carter Reveals Photo of New Home Purchase, Says It Comes With Maple Syrup and Hot Tub

Aaron Carter just bought his first estate that comes with maple syrup for life! The 31-year-old took to Instagram today to share a photo of the 9,000 square foot Canadian home in Halifax, Nova Scotia, giving details of different rooms in his caption.

One follower said, “Bless your new home, Aaron. It’s beautiful.”

Someone else said, “Welcome to Nova Scotia! Come visit Cape Breton, it is beautiful.”

Three days ago the singer shared a selfie on Instagram ahead of his travels to Halifax.

Today, he revealed in another post that “today is the day” that he’s “getting away from all the crap.”

Over the weekend, Carter took to Twitter to tell fans he was making a permanent move to Nova Scotia to escape both personal issues and American society. He wrote a series of tweets that he later deleted but in one, he says, “Okay guys I have a BIG announcement, I Found my new home and I’m starting the process on buying this home tomorrow,” adding the hashtag “we are the north” then continuing with, “I’m in the North Pole now! you can’t find me now!”

He won’t be moving to his new community empty-handed though. The “I Want Candy” showed fans a stack of cash he plans on donating to the new area.