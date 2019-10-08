Aaron Carter Reveals Photo of New Home Purchase, Says It Comes With Maple Syrup and Hot Tub

Aaron Carter just bought his first estate that comes with maple syrup for life! The 31-year-old took to Instagram today to share a photo of the 9,000 square foot Canadian home in Halifax, Nova Scotia, giving details of different rooms in his caption.
One follower said, “Bless your new home, Aaron. It’s beautiful.”
Someone else said, “Welcome to Nova Scotia! Come visit Cape Breton, it is beautiful.”
Three days ago the singer shared a selfie on Instagram ahead of his travels to Halifax.
NOthiNG Can STOp Me I StandOn My own TWO FEET and I LOVE WHO I SEE IN THIS REFLECTION. HEADED TO THE AIRPORT FOR MY SHOW IN HALIFAX NOVA SCOTIA NOTHING CAN STOP ME FROM SEEING MY FANS. I sneak Through The Border if I have too!! #SHOWTIME #MusicIsMyLife #LMG AaronCarter.Com for MEET AND GREET AND TICKET SALES. I WILL BE SELLING MY CUSTOM APPAREL IM BRINGING A LIMITED AMOUNT. SEE YOU SOON 😈
Today, he revealed in another post that “today is the day” that he’s “getting away from all the crap.”
Today is that day!! 🏡 changing my whole lifestyle. Getting away from all the crap. Making my music and living my life in peace waiting for my future wife to find me or I find her. #NovaScotia #WeAreTheNorth PREPPING MY MIND BODY AND SOUL FOR OVER 200 shows next year 😈 buss downs on their way @sunythejeweler Two two be ExACT 💎 💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎
Over the weekend, Carter took to Twitter to tell fans he was making a permanent move to Nova Scotia to escape both personal issues and American society. He wrote a series of tweets that he later deleted but in one, he says, “Okay guys I have a BIG announcement, I Found my new home and I’m starting the process on buying this home tomorrow,” adding the hashtag “we are the north” then continuing with, “I’m in the North Pole now! you can’t find me now!”
He won’t be moving to his new community empty-handed though. The “I Want Candy” showed fans a stack of cash he plans on donating to the new area.