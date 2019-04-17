Aaron Carter Reveals New Details About Michael Jackson: ‘I Have My Own Experience’

Aaron Carter may have a similarly, disturbing story like Leaving Neverland’s Wade Robson and James Safechuck when it comes to Michael Jackson.

When Carter appeared on TMZ Live last month, he harshly criticized Jackson’s accusers Robson and Safechuck, but now, he’s admitting he acted aggressively and has a story of his own to share.

When the brother of Backstreet Boys band member Nick Carter was asked his thoughts on Leaving Neverland, he recalls not understanding why Robson and Safechuck wouldn’t come forward when the pop icon was alive, instead of waiting until he had passed.

“You’re a grown man, and when Michael Jackson was alive, you are backing him, you are up his a—, kissing his a—, you are there to testify for him under oath, and then when he dies you decide that it’s a good time to come out?” Carter said during his interview with the media network. “No, what you’re actually doing is stomping on an icon and a legend’s grave. You’re stomping on his grave.”

Harvey Levin then asked him if what he was trying to say was “once Michael dies, they just can’t say it?”

“I just feel like, why not do it when he was alive man?” Carter responded. “Why not do it when he was being accused of all of these molestation charges? Why not do it then and die a perpetrator?”

Levin responded by playing devil’s advocate and trying to ask fair questions. When he asked Carter had he ever considered the kids ages during that time and if that played a role in why they maybe stayed quiet, but the singer stuck to his original thought.

“When I was 12 and 13 years old I would tell anything and everything. Like, little kids run their mouths.”

As of a few days ago, Carter is now claiming to have a story of his own that the Jackson family may not be so fond of.

“After seeing everyone’s story unfold, I was a little aggressive when I talked about it at first and I mean everyone has their own stories and everyone has their own situations,” he said when asked my a TMZ paparazzi whether he thought Leaving Neverland should be removed from HBO or not. “So I can’t really take away from that, I don’t really know so I can’t be like, ‘Oh I was there, I was a fly on the wall.’”

“In regards to that situation, I actually have my own experience that happened with Michael so I’m going to be talking about that in the future,” he admitted.

When asked if it was in regards to an abusive situation, Carter responded with, “You’re just gonna have to find out when I talk about it.”

To clarify when he may talk about it Carter said he’s writing a book on his life and that’s when he’ll share the news. He also mentioned that Carter’s family is aware of the situation and has been for a while but the Jacksons are unaware at the moment.