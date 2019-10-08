Aaron Carter Gets New Neck Tattoo

Aaron Carter is continuing to add to his impressive body art. On Monday, Oct. 7, the singer, currently embroiled in a bitter feud with his family, took to Instagram to debut a brand new neck tattoo. In the photo, Carter could be seen donning a grey shirt and a bandaged neck, though it is currently unclear what the tattoo is.

You can see Carter’s Instagram Story photo on the Daily Mail by clicking here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Carter again showed off the fresh ink in a video shared to his account just hours later, writing, “Headed back to Cali to pack up my stuff and do some press and move to my Castle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEW SINGLE OUT NOW! “ANYTHING” (@aaroncarter) on Oct 8, 2019 at 3:22am PDT

The new ink generated plenty of buzz in the comments section of the post, with many eager for Carter to post a clearer image once it has healed.

“Oooooo I can’t wait to see the new one!” one person wrote.

“What is your new tattoo? You can’t tell from the photograph,” wrote a second.

A third encouraged him to “take off the plastic, just for a sec.”

When another person again asked what the tattoo is of, someone suggested that it could be a lion.

The fresh ink comes less than two weeks after the “Sooner or Later” singer shocked fans when he debuted a massive tattoo on his face of Rihanna’s 2013 Medusa-inspired cover photo for GQ magazine.

Flaunted multiple times on social media in the days since, the new art was inked by Herchell Carrasco, who goes by RockRollG, on Friday, Sept. 27. Speaking to TMZ just days after Carter showed the tattoo off on Instagram, Carrasco admitted that he was initially reluctant to place such a massive tattoo on Carter’s face, though they both eventually came to an agreement.

“[Carter] wanted to keep going and I had to stop him. I couldn’t cover his whole face in a tattoo. I just couldn’t,” he said, explaining that Carter initially wanted the tattoo directly in the center of his face.

During the session, which saw Carrasco pocket $5,000, Carter also had the word “Love” tattooed under his eye, as “that’s his brand right now,” and a crescent moon tattoo on the other side of his face, which is visible in the video share above.

Although the new ink has sparked concern among some given the current drama surrounding him, Carrasco said that Carter seemed to be of sound mind when he made the decision to get the tattoo, stating that “I genuinely felt he was in a good place mentally to get tattooed.”