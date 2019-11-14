Aaron Carter Hospitalized Amid Ongoing Mental Health Struggles

Aaron Carter was hospitalized in Florida recently after the pop star shared an Instagram photo of himself lying on a hospital bed curled up under a blanket and hooked up to an IV. The 31-year-old geo-tagged the photo at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, which is a medical center in Destin.

“Mommas gonna take care of you,” he captioned the photo.

It’s unclear if Carter is currently still hospitalized or for how long he stayed in the hospital. He did not give specific details as to what led him to be hospitalized.

A few hours earlier, he posted a throwback photo of himself performing on stage. “To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment,” he wrote, adding, “My Mom is back. #Manager.”

Also earlier in the day, he wrote on his Instagram Story, “I’m so tired of women wasting my time I deserve more.”

This past summer, Carter and Lina Valentina split after dating for a year. Carter obtained a partial restraining order against her, who he claimed had “physically assaulted” him on “several” occasions.

Fans immediately flooded the comments section of his hospital bed photo, voicing their concern for the “I Want Candy” singer.

Carter’s mother, Jane Carter, also shared the photo. “Mommas gonna take care of me,” she captioned it. Jane Carter had initially managed Aaron and his brother Nick’s music careers when they were younger, although family feuds have gotten in the way of her having a close relationship with Nick.

In a recent Instagram Live video, Carter drove through Florida at night with Jane and several pugs, including puppies. Although he appeared to be in good spirits, he said he had a stressful day and expressed concern about his physical health, saying he weighed “12 pounds” and that his mom planned on feeding him three meals a day.

“Finally I can go to sleep at night and feel comfortable,” he said.

At one point during the Live, he asked Jane to stop at a McDonald’s and ordered two cheeseburgers, a Big Mac with no pickles, a Coke and an M&M McFlurry.

Carter has opened up in recent months about his mental health struggles, saying he suffers from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, anxiety and manic depression. He has also been making headlines for feuding lately with his twin sister Angel Carter and Nick, who filed for a restraining order against Aaron in September, claiming he told him he thought about killing his then-pregnant wife and unborn child. Carter later accused Nick and their late sister Leslie Carter, who died of a drug overdose in 2012, of abuse.