Aaron Carter Claims He’s Focusing on Helping Mother Jane Amid Own Personal Troubles

Aaron Carter is reportedly focused on helping his mother, Jane Carter, get healthy, as he continues to deal with various issues. The singer has been in the headlines lately for his brash talk in interviews and on social media, as well as his ongoing family drama. This weekend, he said that his mother was his first priority right now.

Carter is back in his home state of Florida with his mom, who suffered a drug relapse recently, he said. On Saturday, he told fans on Twitter that he is trying to nurse Jane back to health, and leave all of his other concerns for later.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My mother is still struggling with her illness and I’d rather be focused on that at this Time (Helping her) and my music, life and happiness,” he wrote.

“It’s time to move in from all this pain,” Carter added.

In another tweet, Carter called for his family drama to stop, at least in public, and seemed to imply that this would help his mother feel better.

“It’s time to stop airing our family problems and issues in the public in public eye [sic],” he tweeted. “I hope some day we can all be adult enough to talk to each other instead of through [lawyers] and courts.”

Carter has been making intense claims about his siblings in recent months, while also being brutally honest about his own issues including addiction and untreated mental health issues. In September, he appeared on The Doctors, where he accused both his sister Leslie Carter and his older brother, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, of sexual abuse in the past.

Carter has not dropped this allegation. In a recent Instagram Live session, he referred to Nick as a “rapist.” However, he has also spoken about his own indiscretions, discussing his addiction to opioids and other drugs over the years. He also listed his diagnosed mental illnesses, including multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, anxiety and manic depression.

Nick and Leslie Carter have not responded to any of their younger brother’s many public messages and callouts, except in one public statement back in September. At the time, Nick claimed that Aaron had told him he “harbor[ed] thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child.” Carter denied this claim.

Now the world is gonna hear me ROAR you messed me! That’s fine. You all see the targeted harassment. Now you fucked with my mother and pushed her into relapse? I know everyone who is involved. And my mother is going to speak out to validate everything I’m going through too. — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) November 10, 2019

Carter is also the only source of updates on his mother’s health. The singer claimed last week that his mother had relapsed after a public call-out from PETA, and then said that she was moving in with him so that he could care for her. However, around the same time, Carter was hospitalized in Florida. The reason given for the stay was “exhaustion.”