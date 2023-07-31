'90s Star Busted for Cocaine Possession in South Carolina

Veteran Dancehall artist Mad Cobra is facing up to 30 years in prison after he was arrested in in Florence County, South Carolina last week. The popular '90s Jamaican musician, real name Ewart Brown, is charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after he was pulled over and arrested on Tuesday, July 25.

Brown, 55, was taken into police custody after he was caught speeding on Interstate 95, Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed, per Fox 8. Local outlet WBTW News 13 reports that Brown agreed to a search of his vehicle after deputies "gained reasonable suspicion of criminal activity." During the search, officers discovered two kilos of cocaine a 9 mm Beretta pistol inside the vehicle.

"First you've got to have probable cause to stop them, traffic violation, shifting lanes illegal, something of that nature," Joye said. "Once you do that, then you do a field interview, talk with them. Sometimes, if it's two people in the car the stories will vary on where they're going or why they're going."

Brown was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was held at the Florence County Detention Center before being released on a $125,000 bond. According to DancehallMag, Brown was given surety bonds of $5,000 on the charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and $120,000 on the charge of trafficking in cocaine (400G or more).

With the charges, Brown faces up to 30 years in prison. South Carolina has tough penalties for the distribution of large amounts of cocaine, with Matt Bodman Law reporting that over 400 grams carries a fine of $200,000 and 25 to 30 years in prison. Possession of a gun, whether permitted or not, during a violent crime carries a mandatory prison time of five years.

Brown is better known by many as Mad Cobra, a dancehall music star during the 1990s. He released his major label debut album Hard to Wet, Easy to Dry in 1992. The album included the hit single "Flex," which rose to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was certified Gold in the United States for selling over 500,000 units in the country. It was also sampled in Janelle Monae's latest single "Lipstick Lover." The singer's other hits include "Press Trigger," "Dis Dem Anyweh," Dun Wif," and "Defend It."