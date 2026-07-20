’90s Powerhouse Rocker Dead at 59 After Brain Cancer Battle: RIP Jennifer Finch

Jennifer Finch, the powerhouse bassist of L7 during the band’s peak in the 1990s, has died. She was 59.

A statement shared to her Instagram profile on Sunday announced the news. Another post from the band’s Instagram page noted that she “had a long courageous fight with brain cancer.”

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“We are devastated to announce the death of our partner, sister, daughter, and friend Jennifer Precious Finch,” read the statement from Finch’s social media. “Jennifer’s impact on the world of music was seismic; her impact on our lives, even moreso. We appreciate everyone’s interest and concern, thank you for all the kind messages. We appreciate some space to heal privately during this difficult time.”

The band paid tribute to Finch as “our beloved bandmate, friend, and fellow troublemaker” who “was loved by many wonderful friends, musical peers and fans worldwide.”

Earlier this month, friends and family launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for “professional in-home nursing care, physical and speech therapy, medical equipment and other essential care.” At press time, the campaign had raised $395,578 on its goal of $350,000.

Finch joined L7 in 1986, performing as, how Rolling Stone once described, “an ill-behaved and untrained bassist who added instant verve to their live act” until 1996, when she left in order to get sober and deal with the fallout of the death of her father. In addition to bass, she contributed vocals and wrote the songs “(Right On) Thru,” “Everglade” and “Shirley.”

L7 – Brielpoort – Deinze – Belgium – 18/11/1992

Donita Sparks, Suzi Gardner, Jennifer Finch, Demetra Plakas

Photo gie Knaeps

She re-joined the band — consisting of Suzi Gardner (guitar, vocals), Donita Sparks (vocals, guitar) and Dee Plakas (drums, vocals) — in 2014.

The quartet played a band called Camel Lips in John Waters’ 1994 satirical black comedy Serial Mom; they co-wrote with Walters and performed the track “Gas Chamber” in the movie. Finch also had a small part in the 2017 dramedy movie Scumbag.

Before joining L7, Finch was in Sugar Babydoll alongside Courtney Love and future Babes in Toyland founder Kat Bjelland.