Tori Spelling: Arrest Warrant for ‘90210’ Star Dropped, Still Owes $1 Million to Creditors

The arrest warrant that was issued for 90210 star Tori Spelling has been dropped, but the actress still owes roughly $1 million to creditors.

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Spelling is no longer looking at time behind bars, but she is not off the hook.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She will still have to sit through a deposition on May 10 and will be required to answer questions about her finances.

Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, have allegedly racked up quite a lot of debt, with the couple said to be $250,000 in debt to City National Bank on a $400,000 loan.

Additionally, they reportedly owe $707,487 to the IRS, $282,655 for their California State Taxes and $125,000 to American Express.

Spelling and McDermott have faced financial woes for many years, but its possible that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, in the from of the upcoming 90210 revival event.

The Fox network mini-series will reunite the stars of the classic teen drama as they play heightened versions of themselves as they pitch a fictional reboot of the beloved teen drama.

“Beverly Hills, 90210 left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation,” FOX Entertainment president Michael Thorn said of the reboot. “Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network’s DNA – bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters – and we’re honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210.”

If the revival event is a success, there could a possibility that Fox would want to do more, which would mean more money for Spelling.

The actress previously opened up about the revival and explained what the idea behind it was, as well as what fans can expect to see.

“It’s not technically a reboot, because I feel like everyone has seen the reboot,” she said. “We don’t want to be the last ones like doing the reboot thing, and no one wants to see like old versions of ourselves, but they do want to see us playing our characters, so what we’re doing is the entire cast is playing heightened versions of themselves.”

“Think Curb Your Enthusiasm episodes, in an hour-long show, and we’re all playing heightened versions, so it could be fictional, it could be non-fictional, people will have to guess,” Spelling added. “And then we will have pop-ins, because we’re behind the scenes trying to do the reboot.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 revival event will air sometime this summer on Fox.